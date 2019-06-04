WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast

Much of Saturday will be dry for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Skies start partly cloudy and then become mostly cloudy this afternoon. Have an umbrella handy for any evening plans, as a few scattered rain showers will be possible. Highs top out in the low 80s.

Scattered rain showers continue overnight and increase in coverage towards daybreak. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. Expect showers to linger into the first half of Monday.

Cooler temperatures arrive for the work week. Another system moves in mid-week and with it will come more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Mild.

High: 82°

Winds: NE 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible.

Low: 65°

Winds: E 15-20 mph

Sunday: A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible.

High: 77°

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Sunday Night: Scattered showers linger through the overnight hours.

Low: 63°

Winds: W 5-10 mph