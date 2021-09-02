Walmart to donate up to $10M for victims of Ida, other natural disasters

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced it will be donating up to $10 million to help assist victims of Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters.

According to a Wednesday press release, the company is launching a register campaign to support the American Red Cross at all Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across the U.S. starting Thursday and running through Sept. 8.

“The register campaign will let customers and members make easy donations when checking out,” the company said.

Walmart will match dollar-for-dollar customer donations up to $5 million through the close of business on Wednesday. Customers and members will have the opportunity to donate any amount, or round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the change going to the American Red Cross to support communities impacted by hurricanes, floods and fires in 2021.

The register campaign is in addition to the $5 million commitment made by Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation on Monday to support relief efforts related to Hurricane Ida, for a total of up to $10 million to help with disaster relief and response.

“In places hit by natural disasters, the soul of our stores and clubs continues to be our associates, customers and members, who support one another in holding up their communities,” Walmart said.

You can check store closures and facility status updates on Walmart’s website.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever strike the United States, with 150 mph winds. Four days later, the storm’s lingering effects were being felt unevenly across the state.

Meanwhile, the remnants of the system walloped parts of the Northeast, dumping record-breaking rain in a region that had not expected a serious blow and killing at least 22 people from Maryland to New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.