FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our 2023-2024 snow season (July 2023 to June 2024) is off to a very slow start across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. In fact, we’re still waiting for our first snowfall of an inch or more in Fort Wayne now here in January.

We have seen less than an inch this snow season through Friday, January 5th, 2024. We only picked up a half an inch in December, which ranks us as the 6th least snowy December in Fort Wayne’s history.

As of Friday, January 5th, 2024, it has been 299 days since our last daily snowfall of an inch or greater in the Summit City. You have to go back to March 12th, 2023, to find the last one.

This ranks as a tie for the 12th longest gap been one inch or greater snows in the city’s history. With records dating back to 1897, the longest gap was a full 365 days between February 1918 and February 1919. Note that the top five gaps were all over 300 days and most of them spanned across two different years. Remember, an inch of snow has to fall in one day for our current streak to be broken and for us to stop climbing the ranks.

We are well behind our median date of our first one inch snowfall. That was back on November 30th, but we’re still comfortably ahead of our latest one inch snowfall date of February 17th, 1919.

For you snow lovers out there, the wait has been even longer for a bigger snow. As of Friday, January 5th, 2024, it has been 345 days since our last snowfall of three inches or greater. In fact, this date of January 25th, 2023, was also our last snowfall of six inches or greater, as we ultimately picked up 6.2 inches this day.

We will be tracking an active weather pattern this weekend into next week, bringing multiple chances for snow. We will watch and see if our snow drought continues or if we can bring either of these streaks to an end. Visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for all the latest information.