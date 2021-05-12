Wabash River flood photos from Bluffton

John Tinney shares this photo of the Wabash River in Bluffton. He reports the river crested May 12, 2021 and river levels are decreasing.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE Weather Watcher John Tinney shared an update Wednesday on the flood situation around the Wabash River in Bluffton. While some flooding is certainly still present in the photos he shared with us, the river has crested and water levels are decreasing, which means the situation will continue to improve on roadways and for homes that have been affected, too.

The National Weather Service reports that our other area rivers with minor flooding after the weekend’s heavy rain are receding, too. This includes the Maumee River in Defiance, the St. Marys River in Decatur, and the Wabash River in Linn Grove.