Virtual storm spotter training coming soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a successful run of virtual storm spotter classes last fall, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office says the classes will return this spring. Four sessions will be available, but interested participants need only attend 1 to get the info they need to identify storm characteristics and send them along to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Michael Lewis says the National Weather Service is looking for people who don’t only have an interest in weather, but also a passion for serving the community. By being a Skywarn trained spotter, the info you report helps the NWS make decisions on issuing storm warnings and lets them know what the storms are doing at ground level, underneath the radar beam.

The sessions are free and will be about 1 hr. 30 mins to 1 hr. 45 mins. Training is open to anyone 14 and over.

The spring 2021 dates for Skywarn Storm Spotter Training are:

Saturday, March 13 at 11:00 am

Wednesday, March 17 at 1:30 pm

Wednesday, April 7 at 6:30 pm

Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30 pm

Registration will be available soon at weather.gov/iwx