Photo courtesy of Mattie Lou in Hicksville

Photo courtesy of Mattie Lou in Hicksville

Photo courtesy of a viewer in Columbia City

Photo courtesy of Charlotte Yencer in Zanesville

Photo courtesy of Charlotte Yencer in Zanesville

Photo courtesy of Lori Miller-Goheen near St. Joe River

WANE 15 viewers sent in photos of snowy weather around northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Monday evening. Take a look!

To share photos with WANE 15, utilize our Report It feature!

For an updated forecast, visit the Live Doppler 15 Fury weather page.