We'll spend the evening with periods of rain and temperatures in the 50s. Wind speeds will not be anyone near as high as they will be after midnight and before sunrise Friday.

Tonight as a powerful storm system moves through our area we'll see gusty winds up to 50 mph, with sustained winds up to 25 mph. There is a HIGH WIND WARNING for areas south of Fort Wayne and a WIND ADVISORY For Fort Wayne and areas north that goes into effect from midnight Friday through 10 am Friday morning. Look out for tree limbs and branches falling and tie-down anything in your yard that's lightweight and could become airborne. We could also see some power outages.