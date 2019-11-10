Afternoon Snowfall Update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We can expect a very early season measurable snowfall today which would be our first significant snowfall of the season.

Snow will begin during the early morning and heavier snowfall will develop by this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area today and today. Heavier snowfall is expected through this afternoon and evening with a general snow accumulation of 2-4″

The heaviest snowfall will be in areas northwest of Fort Wayne with some Lake Enhanced Snowfall expected.

The second part of this weather system might be the most potent as very cold record-setting temperatures will move into our area. In fact, Tuesday’s high of 26 would be the coldest maximum temperature ever recorded in Fort Wayne and Wednesday morning’s low of 9 would break a record that’s been standing for over 100-years!

