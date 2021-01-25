USPS asks customers to clear snow and ice from pathways this winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is asking customers to clear the snow and ice as winter weather arrives in Indiana.

“Our letter carriers are the best in the business,” said Acting Greater Indiana District Manager Christi Johnson-Kennedy. “While they are accustomed to winter weather, they still need the cooperation of homeowners to help them reduce the risk of accidents.”

Mounds of snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes creates challenges for carriers trying to safely deliver mail, the USPS said. Residents are being asked to maintain a clear path to the mailbox including steps, porches, walkways and approach from the street. This will help postal carriers provide timely delivery of holiday packages, cards and letters.

Residents who receive curbside mail delivery are also being asked to keep the approach to and from the mailbox clear of snow as well as any other obstacles such as trash cans and other vehicles.

“The carrier needs to be able to delivery your mail safely without leaving the vehicle or backing up,” the USPS said.