USDA OKs disaster areas for 3 Indiana counties hit by rain

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Three western Indiana counties hit by excessive rainfall last year have been declared primary natural disaster areas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The federal agency’s designation means agricultural producers in Fountain, Parke and Vermillion counties who suffered losses caused by excessive rain that occurred after March 1, 2019, may be eligible for emergency loans that can be used to meet various recovery needs, including replacing essential items such as equipment or livestock.

Producers in the contiguous Indiana counties of Clay, Montgomery, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vigo, and Warren, along with Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.