Updates to Monday’s tornado count

After continuing to analyze data from the storm damage surveys conducted following Monday’s severe weather, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office is adding another confirmed tornado to the list.

The “new” tornado occurred in northern Wabash County.

A discrete supercell produced a small tornado near North Manchester. This was

the same supercell that produced a tornado from Macy to near Silver Lake.

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 90 mph

Path length /statute/: 2.0 miles

Path width /maximum/: 50 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: May 27 2019

Start time: 9:26 pm EDT

Start location: 2 miles NW of North Manchester



End date: May 27 2019

End time: 9:30 pm EDT

End location: 1 mile WSW of Liberty Mills

End lat/lon: 41.029 / -85.756

A damage survey found intermittent tree damage noted along this damage path that was primarily through open fields. One property sustained roof damage to a barn and a small shed sustained significant damage. Trees were topped and a recreational vehicle was moved/turned about 6 inches.

In the new storm survey data released Wednesday, the National Weather Service also changed the rating of 2 previously confirmed tornadoes.

The first tornado that was given a new rating occurred near the Blackford and Wells County line.

A more complete damage survey has revealed EF-3 tornado damage along the Blackford and Wells county line. Additionally, EF-2 Damage was also observed along the nearly 13 mile track. The same supercell that produced a tornado in Grant County moved east and underwent several storm mergers as it moved over eastern Grant County. The merger caused the thunderstorm to shift southeastward with time before mirroring the Blackford and Wells county line. This thunderstorm produced a tornado with multiple vortices and had a width of approximately 1200 yards at its widest. This tornado tracked from north of Roll to north of Montpelier to near Nottingham, IN. The tornado lifted just east of Highway 1. There were two significant injuries reported at a dairy farm where EF-3 damage occurred. Rating: EF-3

Estimated peak wind: 150 mph

Path length /statute/: 12.8 miles

Path width /maximum/: 1200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 2 Start date: May 27th 2019

Start time: 8:59 pm EDT

Start location: 2 miles north of Roll

End date: May 27th 2019

End time: 9:23 pm EDT

End location: 1 mile south of Nottingham

EF-3 damage was observed in two locations. The first was at a dairy farm on County Road 700 West, north of the county line. A well-built structure sustained major damage consistent with winds of 150 mph. Numerous other buildings at this location sustained significant damage and several cows also died. Further east, about 1 mile east of County Road 500 West, a large power transmission tower was toppled in the middle of a field. Winds were estimated at 140 mph at this location. Numerous other

buildings sustained EF-0 to EF-1 damage and some ef-2 damage was also observed. Many trees were topped or uprooted all along the path of this tornado.

The second tornado given a new rating occurred in Miami and Fulton Counties (west of Wabash County).

A more complete damage survey has revealed EF-3 tornado damage.

A discrete supercell formed south of Rochester and intensified as it moved into northwestern Miami County, north of Macy. Here the supercell rapidly intensified producing a large tornado reaching a maximum path width of a half-mile wide and, at its peak, this large mature tornado had a satellite tornado rotating around it.



Rating: EF-3

Estimated peak wind: 140 mph

Path length /statute/: 14 miles

Path width /maximum/: 800 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: May 27th 2019

Start time: 7:51 pm EDT

Start location: 1.4 miles north of Macy



End date: May 27th 2019

End time: 8:18 pm EDT

End location: 3.5 miles south/southeast of Silver Lake



This tornado started nearly one and a half miles north of Macy. Lots of tree damage and roofing material removed. Satellite tornado destroyed a grain silo that was tossed into a tree line about a quarter mile southeast and completely destroyed a barn building as well. The tornado intensified and broadened its width as it moved east/northeast and completely leveled a two-story house with debris

scattered downstream across a field and across County Road 200 W. It then passed through a heavily wooded area snapping or uprooting most trees before crossing County Road 100 W and then completely destroying a single-story brick ranch home. An adjacent machine shed was heavily damaged here as well and included a pickup truck that was picked up and tossed northeast of the house. Extensive tree damage continued east/northeast through a large grove of trees. The tornado

continued northeast crossing West Pleasant Hill Road where two high voltage transmission towers were destroyed along with extensive damage to structures in the area. The tornado continued northeast crossing North Meridian Road and heavily damaged two large farm properties with extensive structural damage noted. The tornado continued off to the east/northeast weakening as it crossed 1600 N and 100 E in Fulton County. The tornado then turned northeastward as it traveled just north of the Miami/Fulton county line causing sporadic damage to several farm buildings. Tornado continued to slowly weaken in intensity as it crossed State Road 114. As the tornado crossed County Road 700 W, it re-intensified for a time crossing State Road 15 south of County Road 1400 N with extensive damage to a hog confinement facility west of State Road 15 and significant damage to a farm property east of State Road 15. From here, the tornado rapidly weakened eastward and lifted near County Road 400 W.