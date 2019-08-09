Typhoon hammers Japan

(CNN) Typhoon Lekima briefly strengthened to a super typhoon over islands South of Japan on Thursday with winds traveling at speeds of 240 kph (150 mph) as it made landfall.

“Okinawa Electric Company says 14,050 households are without power in Miyakojima and Ishigaki cities and Tarama Village as of 9a local (Thurs 8pET). About 15,000 household was out of power early morning around 6a local (7pET), but gradually recovering,” according to a company spokesperson.

Four people sustained injuries in Okinawa prefecture; two women aged around eighty have broken legs in Okinawa main Island. In Miyako Island and Ishigaki Island, two men suffered minor head injuries.

Typhoon Lekima brought over 200 mm of rain and winds up to 168 kph to portions of the Ryukyu Islands on Thursday. Rain and winds will continue to ease in the coming hours.

The storm will make landfall in China Friday night ET, Saturday morning locally it is expected to be a category two equivalent with winds around 150-160 kph according to CNN Weather reporting.