INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a fire station and other buildings.

An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph struck near the Rush County town of Arlington shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, traveling nearly 10 miles with a maximum width of 100 yards.

It tore roofing and siding from four homes, moved a storage shed off its foundation and tore roofing from a fire station.

An EF-0 with peak winds estimated at 85 mph struck Summitville in Madison County at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, traveling 0.58 miles miles with a maximum width of 25 yards.

It partially lifted a poorly secured roof from a wastewater treatment plant.