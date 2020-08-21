Two tropical cyclones forecast to impact Gulf of Mexico at the same time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two individual tropical cyclones, located in the Atlantic basin, are forecast to track into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

The Atlantic hurricane season experienced a record breaking start this year, with more named storms occurring earlier by date than in recorded history. Tropical Depression #13 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Laura on Friday morning, making August 21, 2020 the earliest that an “L” named storm has occurred.

Tropical Storm Laura was impacting the Leeward Islands late Friday afternoon. A second tropical cyclone, noted as Tropical Depression #14 was located just to the southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula and the southwest of Cuba. Tropical Depression #14 is forecast to strengthen into a Tropical Storm by early Saturday morning. Should it reach Tropical Storm status, it will be named Marco, which would set a new record for the earliest “M” named storm.

Official Friday evening National Hurricane Center forecast for both Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression #14.

Both Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression #14 are forecast to travel to the north and west, eventually reaching the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week.

Closer view of the tropical cyclone tracks, which are both forecast to reach hurricane status early next week.

Two tropical systems moving in the Gulf of Mexico is not impossible, as it has happened three times in recorded history. On prior occasions, the tropical systems were not simultaneously at hurricane status, while located in the Gulf.

If Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression #14 simultaneously achieve hurricane status, while in the Gulf of Mexico, it would be the first time in recorded history of such occurrence.