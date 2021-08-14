Two tornadoes of unknown intensity confirmed from Wednesday in Van Wert County

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes occurred in Van Wert County, Ohio, on Wednesday. Both twisters tracked through farm fields in the county.

Both tornadoes are classified as EF-U, meaning the wind speed of the tornadoes is unknown. According to the weather service, this is because “the tornadoes did not cause damage to any qualified damage indicators like trees or structures.” Only crop damage was observed from the two tornadoes, which was captured by local emergency managers using drone footage.

Tornadoes are always rated based on the damage they leave behind. The National Weather Service uses a list of damage indicators to estimate the wind speed of tornadoes. When a tornado passes through fields and no damage indicators can be used, an EF-U rating is assigned. Damage to only crops is when this rating is most often used. The weather service adds that a tornado receiving an EF-U rating could be changed in the future as more damage indicators are defined.

The first tornado occurred 2 miles west-southwest of Middle Point, OH. It was on the ground for two minutes, from 2:50 PM to 2:52 PM. The twister had a path length of 0.5 miles and reached a maximum width of 50 yards.

Another EF-U tornado was confirmed from the 8/11/21 event, This one was 2 WSW of Middle Point, OH (only crop damage so we can't rate it). Thanks to Van Wert, OH EMA for the drone images and documentation! Event webbage for 8/11 has details: https://t.co/5p3UqBX8AE pic.twitter.com/LHf7iqydKf — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) August 15, 2021

The second tornado occurred between Venedocia, OH, and Southworth, OH. It was on the ground for nine minutes, from 3:00 PM to 3:09 PM. The twister had a path length of 4.7 miles, and reached a maximum width of 50 yards.

An EF-U (Unknown) Tornado was confirmed in Van Wert/Allen Counties, OH. EF-U means there were no damage indicators to rate the tornado/est. wind speed. Thanks to the Van Wert EMA who provided drone footage, the farmer who reported it, & Allen Co OH EMA: https://t.co/tOItCSjUxq pic.twitter.com/R1W6xe7h65 — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) August 14, 2021

If you are interested in reading the full summary of the severe weather seen across the area on Wednesday, visit this link on the National Weather Service Northern Indiana’s website. To learn more about the Enhanced Fujita Scale used to rate the intensity of tornadoes, visit this link from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.