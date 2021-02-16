Tuesday morning City of Fort Wayne snow plowing update, trash and recycling pickup delayed

The following information was provided by the City of Fort Wayne

City of Fort Wayne Street Department trucks continue to plow the City’s main arteries this morning and are making good progress even though  high winds are causing drifting snow throughout the City. 

The goal is to begin plowing residential streets by the end of the business day today. In the meantime, motorists are encouraged to stay off the roads if at all possible to maximize snow removal efforts.

Due to the large amount of snow that fell overnight, there will be no garbage and recycling collection today. All residential collection will be delayed by one day this week.

The Street Department is responsible for 1,200 miles of streets and roads and has 18 snow routes. More information about Street Department efforts can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/snow.

