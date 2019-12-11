Truck slides into Lake Michigan while salting bike path

(WBBM) – A Chicago Park District truck slid off the Lake Shore Drive bike path into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach just before early Wednesday morning.

According to police, two city employees were able to get out of the pickup truck before it went into the water. The workers were salting the bike path when their truck began to slide.

Officials said one employee was transported to Northwestern Hospital with abrasions to the face and lip. The other worker was not injured.

Police said the incident forced the closure of the bike path