Travel advisories issued for various counties due to weather

Weather

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

Photo shows snowy weather on the journey from Fort Wayne to Van Wert, Ohio. (Rachel Jacobs)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (DHS), multiple Travel Advisories have been issued for northeast Indiana counties due to weather.

Counties under a Travel Advisory:

  • Wells County
  • Huntington County
  • DeKalb County
  • Grant County
  • Wabash County

According to the DHS website, a travel advisory means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation. Individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

In Ohio, some counties are declaring snow emergencies.

Counties under snow emergencies:

  • Defiance County, Level 1
  • Mercer County, Level 1

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, a Level 1 Snow Emergency urges drivers to use caution on roads that are hazardous because of drifting or blowing snow, or icy conditions. Level 2 Snow Emergencies indicate that people should only drive if it is absolutely necessary and a Level 3 Snow Emergency closes roads to anyone who is non-essentially at the risk of arrest, barring a personal emergency or the necessity of travel. For Level 2 and 3 Snow emergencies, motorists should contact their employers to see if they should report to work.

WANE 15 will update this article as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss