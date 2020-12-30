Tracking potential for icy New Year’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Turns out the patchy freezing rain of Wednesday morning was just a taste of things to come. As the calendar turns to 2021, so do our weather and travel conditions.

The next system we are tracking moves in early Friday morning with a few snow showers possible ahead of the main band of precipitation. Freezing rain and sleet move in during the mid-morning hours and continue into the afternoon. This prolonged period of freezing rain will lead to ice accumulations.

Current forecasts show between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm, a tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice is possible for a large portion of the area. The further north you go the better chances for higher amounts. This would create very dangerous travel conditions for the holiday. If you MUST travel, be sure to give yourself plenty of time and plan ahead.

Futurecast for early Friday afternoon shows

By the late afternoon and evening temperatures warm enough to change our precipitation over to all rain.

Freezing rain/ice events are very dependent on surface temperatures, as a result, adjustments to the forecast will be needed.