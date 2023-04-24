FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cold, below average air remains the story as we progress toward the end of April. Monday through Wednesday night this week has the potential to bring another frost or freeze to the area.

Record low temperatures during this stretch will be down in the 20s. We do not think temperatures tonight will threaten the record from 1967. However, it is not out of the question Tuesday night’s record low of 29° set back in 2006 is approached. Wednesday night’s record low of 28° set back in 2012 and 1976 appears to be safe, but we’ll watch closely. All three nights though could bring us a frost or a freeze.

Record lows are in the 20s the next three nights.

We’ll have to drop to 30° or lower to rank in the top five lowest low temperatures the next three nights.

An April frost or freeze is not all that uncommon, although freezes tend to be more common compared to May. It all depends on how quickly the growing season is declared. A warm spell earlier in the spring will lead to a longer duration of time for frost/freeze alerts to be issued when cold spells occur.

Examining data dating back to 2005, a total of 20 Frost Advisories have been issued for Allen County in April. 2010 featured the most Frost Advisories. We saw six alerts issued that April. The second most was in 2012 when three alerts were issued. This year, we have now seen two Frost Advisories issued, which ties us for the third most in an April since 2005. Should another one be issued this week, we will break our tie with 2021, 2020, and 2015, and move us up into second with 2012.

A total of 20 Frost Advisories have been issued in April for Allen County since 2005. The year with the most was 2010.

Below you can find a full breakdown of the number of Frost Advisories that have been issued throughout each year for Allen County since 2005. Note there is a concentration of alerts in April and May when the growing season begins and a concentration of alerts in October before the growing season ends. What’s interesting to note is there is a greater frequency of alerts in May compared to April. You can also see how long the growing season was in 2012, as there were even Frost Advisories issued in March!

April/May and October feature the most Frost Advisories for Allen County.

Turning our attention to Freeze Warnings, a total of 34 warnings have been issued for Allen County in April since 2006. The most were issued in 2007, where nine Freeze Warnings were issued. We saw six alerts again in 2012. So far this year, we have been under three Freeze Warnings, which places us in fifth. They were five issued in 2020 and four issued in 2010. We will tie 2010 should another one be issued this week.

A total of 34 Freeze Warnings have been issued in April for Allen County since 2006. The year with the most was 2007.

Below you can find a full breakdown of the number of Freeze Warnings that have been issued throughout each year for Allen County since 2006. Note most of these warnings have been issued in April during the spring growing season. Occasionally, we’ve seen one be issued in May and one was even in place in March in 2012! It is also interesting to see that no Freeze Warnings have been issued outside of October at the end of the growing season.

April and October feature the most Freeze Warnings for Allen County.

We’ll look to see more frost/freeze alerts this week and we’ll watch to see if temperatures dip low enough to place us in record territory. To view the latest numbers, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page. Stay warm!