Tracking Dorian – Thursday night update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team continues to monitor the westward progress of Hurricane Dorian.

While none of Dorian’s rain is expected to ever reach our area, this storm poses a big threat to the southeastern U.S. as we approach the busy travel time that is Labor Day Weekend. Anyone with travel plans to this part of the country needs to continue to stay updated on the storm’s track and consider adjusting plans accordingly.

On Thursday evening, the storm was located near the southeastern and central Bahamas traveling to the northwest at a speed of around 13 mph.

The hurricane will be approaching the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday, moving across that region on Sunday.

The storm is expected to strengthen in the upcoming days, potentially becoming a major hurricane with Category 4 status as it makes its way toward Florida. On its current path, it has the potential to bring 5-10 inches of rain in parts of the southeastern US with isolated areas seeing around 15 inches of rainfall.

While the exact arrival time of the storm in Florida will continue to fluctuate in the upcoming days, based on the data available now, the hurricane may make landfall on Labor Day.

Hurricane updates from our sister station in Florida are streaming here.