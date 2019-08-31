Tracking Dorian – Friday late evening update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team continues to monitor the westward progress of Hurricane Dorian.

UPDATE: As of 9 pm Friday night, Hurricane Dorian was rated as a Category 4 storm still on track to make landfall in Florida as early as Monday.

Hurricane warnings are in effect across the Bahamas.

On Friday evening, was moving to the west/northwest at a speed of around 10 mph.

The hurricane will move north of the southeastern and central Bahamas tonight and Saturday before moving over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday. Dorian will approach the eastern coast of Florida late in the day on Monday.

On its current path, expect large storm surges along coastlines in places like the Bahamas and the southeastern U.S.

Total rainfall may reach 6″ to 12″ in the southeastern U.S. with some spots as highs as 18″



Hurricane updates from our sister station in Florida are streaming here.