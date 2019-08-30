Tracking Dorian – Friday evening update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Major Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen as is crawls to the northwest through the southwest Atlantic ocean.

Dorian is a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of the 115 mph. Earlier today a defined “eye” formed and that feature has remained visible into this evening.

The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Dorian tracking to the west over the weekend, while further strengthening into a Category 4 hurricane.

It will then head towards the eastern Florida coast, with the potential for a landfall late Monday into Tuesday. As much as 10-15 inches of rain will be possible along the Florida coast.

Watch live coverage from our station affiliate in Florida here.