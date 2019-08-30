Tracking Dorian- Friday Afternoon Update

Dorian is now a Category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph. The outer wall of the storm has expanded and it continues to be a very dangerous storm.

The current NHC track has it tracking toward the east coast of Florida and striking the coast with strong category 4 hurricane force winds of up to 140 mph!

The storm is moving very slowly at about 12 mph which means it could be even more dangerous producing storm surges of up to 15-feet along the Florida coastline.

The European Model Forecast has the storm striking Florida and then moving up the east coast early next week.