FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the weather heats up in our area, you typically expect higher levels of humidity to accompany the hotter temperatures in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. However, that has not been the case so far this year.

When it comes to humidity levels, we examine the dew point temperature, which is the temperature where water droplets can condense and the air becomes saturated. In other words, the higher the dew point, the more moisture the atmosphere can hold.

It feels comfortable outside until the dew point temperature climbs up to around 65 degrees, which is a mark that has been elusive so far this year. We’ve been down in the ‘Comfortable’ territory on the Muggy Meter and have yet to see a day in a higher category.

Here is a look at our Muggy Meter categories. We’ve been ‘Comfortable’ so far this year.

If you remember around this time last year, we had already experienced several days up in the ‘Tropical’ and ‘Oppressive’ categories.

It was hot and humid in early-to-mid June last year.

The weather pattern we are seeing is responsible for the lack of humidity. We’ve generally been stuck in the same pattern since around mid-to-late May this year, with the exception of early last week, when a weather system brought rain and cooler temperatures.

This pattern is what’s called a blocking pattern. We have a broad upper level ridge of warm air over our area, but the jet stream separating the warm and cool air is split, thanks to the presence of an area of low pressure in the southeastern part of the country. We also have an area of high pressure in the northeast that has set up, keeping the weather pattern stagnant and allowing a northeast flow of air into our area. This northeast flow does not allow moisture to build into our area and therefore we have a drier heat in place. Locations to our west though and south of this secondary branch of the jet stream are very warm and humid. Overall, this disjointed pattern does not allow things to move very quickly in the atmosphere.

Our current weather pattern is stagnant, dry, and not humid, thanks to northeast flow.

This differs from the high heat and humidity pattern we can see around here this time of the year. The jet stream is strong and uniform in this case and we have a strong upper level ridge in place over our area. We receive warm, moist air from the southwest around an area of high pressure in the southeast United States. This more uniform pattern is crucial to a higher humidity setup.

A typical hot and humid pattern features a southwest flow of humid air.

Meteorologist Nathan Marsili with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office says a disjointed pattern like we’re seeing now can happen any time of the year, but is most common in the summer into the fall. The last time we saw this pattern be this consistent this time of the year was in 2012, when quite the significant drought developed.

The positive to this pattern is the low humidity makes outdoor activities more comfortable. The negatives though are the air quality concerns from Canadian wildfire smoke and the stress on the agricultural sector from the lack of rainfall. Long term impacts from dry soils are becoming more of a possibility as the days go by in this pattern.

It is possible we see a break in this pattern, but the dry soil can act as a negative feedback and cut down chances for showers and storms even if a more humid airmass moves in. What we really need is a strong storm system to move in and move things along in the atmosphere more.

Stay tuned to the latest forecast updates from the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team. You can visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for the latest information and we’ll cross our fingers for a rainier forecast coming up.