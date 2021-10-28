Tornado rips roof off home with Lake Charles family inside

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) Homes across Lake Charles were destroyed during a severe storm Wednesday afternoon.

At least one tornado is believed to have ripped through neighborhoods, leaving destruction in it’s path.

Windows were busted, brick walls were torn down, and roofs were blown off of homes.

One family was inside their home when a tornado ripped their roof completely off.







The mother, father, and their two teenage children ran into a hallway, which was the only place left in the home with a cover above their heads.

The family says they were hiding, ducking for cover, and hoping they were going to make it out alive.

They say right before the tornado hit, everything went dark and quiet. Then there was chaos and destruction.

The brick wall separating the living room from the back patio was torn apart, and patio furniture flew into the living and dining areas.







The roof in the living room, dining room, and kitchen was blown off entirely.

The family says it was a terrifying experience, but it’s one they’re thankful they somehow all made it through.

It’s not just their home that was devastated by the tornado; many homes in the neighborhood now have roof damage .

The people in the neighborhood say they can’t believe they made it through Hurricane Laura a year ago, only to have their homes destroyed like this.

Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Lake Charles Thursday, where he will hold a press conference after assessing damages from the severe weather