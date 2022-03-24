VAN WERT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A tornado touched down in an open field in Van Wert County on Wednesday as storms moved through the area.

Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy said the tornado “briefly touched down” in a field southwest of the area of Elm Sugar Road and Convoy Heller Road, 3 1/2 miles north of Convoy. The tornado dipped down during the second line of storms that moved through Wednesday afternoon, he said.

The area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch at the time.

Several residents snapped pictures of the funnel cloud, McCoy said.

(Courtesy Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy)

(Courtesy Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy)

The tornado did not touch any property and no damage was reported, according to McCoy, who said the tornado was given a ranking of an EF-U (Enhanced Fujita scale-wind speed unknown).