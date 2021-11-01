Top 10: October 2021 set marks for rain and heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) — October 2021 will be remembered for the summer air that just wouldn’t let go. Fort Wayne was off to a well above average start to the month of October and didn’t experience a day below average until October 22nd. A typical October averages two 80° days, this year Fort Wayne had 5!

With 24 days above average throughout the month, the warm highs and very mild nights combined give us an average temperature of 59.3°. This will go down as the 7th warmest all-time, slotting in right behind the October of 2007, as 1963 is in the top spot with an average temperature of 61.7°.



Not only was it a warm October but it was a wet one as well. Over 7 inches fell in Fort Wayne, which is over 4 inches above average! That also ranks in the Top 10 in Fort Wayne history as the 5th wettest.

The most rain fell on October 15th with just shy of 2 inches at FWA. Throughout October, 19 days had measurable rainfall, with six days over a half-inch and two of those over an inch.

For comparison, this year will be just behind the October of 2001 (7.42″) and well off the pace of the record set back in 1954, with a whopping 9.26″ for the monthly rainfall.

Fall lovers are probably very happy to see the calendar turn over to November after the very damp and mild October. Our average highs to start the month are usually in the mid-50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s. By month’s end, our highs are firmly in the 40s with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s for more regular frigid nights. Precipitation on the month is right around 3 inches with average snowfall in November just shy of 2 inches.



The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center slightly favors above-average temperatures with better chances in the northeast and southwestern parts of the country. As for precipitation, we have equal chances of above or below average totals, however, the best chances for above-average are just to our northeast.

All that being said we are starting off November cool and dry. Find the latest forecast here.