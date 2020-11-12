Tips and tricks for winterizing your home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a year unlike any other, people are constantly trying to find ways to save money. Winter will soon take hold of northeast Indiana, so utility costs will likely be on the rise. Windows, Doors & More shared some quick, cost effective tips and tricks to help winterize a home.

“Whether you’re in an apartment, you’re in a home, a rental home, you can do these things and save money. Some of them are pretty simple,” said Kevin Hunter, President and Owner of Windows, Doors & More.

Windows, Doors & More specializes in products that can enhance a living space. While they have many higher end products that can help save money in the long run, Owner Kevin Hunter said that there are several easy methods to save money on utility costs.

“It can mean either $50 a month or I’ve seen homeowners do things to their home that they’ve been able to save upwards of $100 a month by doing these simple things that can pay not just during the winter, but also can pay back during the summer,” said Hunter.

Hunter’s first tip is to add a draft block in front of your doorways. This can be achieved with a draft blocker, weather stripping, or even a household blanket. All methods that can prevent the loss of heat.

Tip number two is to add plastic to window frames to keep cold air out. Hunter shared a kit that allows a homeowner to apply plastic to windows with the use of a hairdryer. While on the topic of windows, Hunter said that one of the biggest losses of heat comes from windows that are unlocked, so he reminds people to check and make sure all interior windows are locked.

“Just easily doing the door stop program, doing some weather stripping. Doing the plastic around windows that are very inefficient can really help make an apartment, a home much more comfortable to live in,” said Hunter.

Hunter’s third tip is to apply spray foam to fill exterior holes and cracks around the property. The added barrier to help retain heat in the household, which helps in preventing frozen pipes.

Tip number four is to add a few inches of insulation to the attic of a house. Hunter said that just a few inches of fresh insulation can stop heat from escaping, thus resulting in cutting utility costs.

Finally, Hunter said that homeowners should make sure that gutters are clear of any debris prior to the arrival of bitter cold. He said that doing this will prevent ice dams from forming, which can be catastrophic to the roof of a house. Hunter shared a gutter product that can be purchased and installed to block any debris from entering the gutter at anytime of the year.

“You can do these things to help get through that time and YES see a return of comfort level being in your home would be better, especially in this COVID environment,” said Hunter.

Many of the products that Hunter shared can be purchased at local retail stores.