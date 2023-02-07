FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Strong winds are expected to impact northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio on Thursday, as a weather system moves through the area. A High Wind Watch has been issued for Thursday in advance of the strongest gusts.

It has been just under two years since the last High Wind Watch. In fact, it was 628 days ago on March 27th, 2021. Before that particular High Wind Watch, you have to go back to April 15th, 2020, to find the previous one.

A High Wind Watch is issued when sustained, strong winds are possible (typically gusts exceeding 58 mph). It is important to prepare by taking the steps listed below.

While this type of weather watch is not issued around here very often, it turns out we see one or two in some years, and none in others. Below is data going back to 2006. It shows that the number of High Wind Watches is spaced out fairly evenly over the years, with some gaps and some multi-year stretches of alerts.

It also turns out that February is a fairly common month for High Wind Watches. Since 2006, February has featured four High Wind Watches. No other month has seen more than two.

Remember that strong winds are a product of pressure differences, the strength of these pressure differences, and the track of high and low pressures systems. In the case of Thursday, we have a strong area of low pressure passing through the region.

Stay tuned to our WANE 15 Forecast Page to see if this High Wind Watch is changed to a Wind Advisory or a High Wind Warning. We’ll keep you up to speed regarding the strong winds that will impact your day Thursday.