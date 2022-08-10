FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is once again time for one of the largest meteor showers of the year.

The Perseids will peak this Friday night into Saturday morning. The best viewing will be in the northeastern sky. If you can’t catch the peak, don’t worry…the meteor shower will continue until around August 24th.

This meteor shower is the result of Earth passing through the debris field of Comet Swift-Tuttle, which makes an orbit around the sun every 133 years. The comet was last visible in 1992, so the next time it will be visible will be 2125. The debris field is made up of many rock particles ranging from the size of sand to beads and grape nuts.

Most of the meteors we see are tiny particles burning up as they enter the atmosphere. Some of the meteors though can have longer tails that are brighter and have a long afterglow. The 2012 Perseid Meteor Shower was particularly impressive, as it featured fireballs with a brightness close to Venus or brighter.

The viewing forecast this year is not as ideal because the moon will be full during the peak of the meteor shower. As a result, only the brightest meteors will be visible. Clouds could also spoil the viewing. You can check the latest forecast by visiting our WANE 15 Forecast page.

Neil and Laura Ainslie with the Fort Wayne Astronomical Society’s StarQuest Observatory ran a viewing program last Saturday night so they could have darker skies. This was because the moon set, allowing for better viewing. This will not be the case on Friday night and over the weekend, however.

The good news is the Perseids can be viewed by the naked eye, but you will want to be as far away from light pollution as possible. The best place is in an open area away from city lights. Make sure you also give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark night sky.

Weather permitting, the StarQuest Observatory in New Haven will be open Saturday night one hour past sunset for two hours. They will have a donation box onsite.

If you are interested in finding out more about the Fort Wayne Astronomical Society or joining them as a member, visit their website here.