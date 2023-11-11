FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is the opportunity to view the northern lights this Saturday night into early Sunday morning (11/11 – 11/12/2023) across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Do not expect a grand light display though.

We recently experienced an encounter with the northern lights this past Sunday night. This is the view captured in Huntington by weather watcher Theresa Cannizzaro. This was taken with a special camera and you can see the faint glow along the horizon.

The forecast this time around is for the view line of the northern lights to stay just off to our north. Like last Sunday though, you may be able to see a faint glow along the horizon with a camera, if the intensity of the lights rivals last Sunday night. Your best bet is to find a clear sky away from city lights.

Right now, the Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting a Kp Value of 6 with this northern lights event. This means the southern extent of the northern lights will be just off to our north if the intensity forecast verifies.

Unfortunately, the cloud cover does not look to cooperate past midnight, as a disturbance will bring cloud cover to the area. Make sure you get out before midnight to take a look at the sky.

If you happen to capture a glow on the horizon, send in your photos to our Report It feature. You can also check the latest forecast information by visiting our WANE 15 Forecast Page.