FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A decade ago, Fort Wayne residents were sweltering in record heat.

Monday marks ten years since the peak of the historic March 2012 heatwave, where an all-time March record high of 87 degrees was recorded. Monday’s high temperature of 69 degrees was still 18 degrees away from the record.

March 2012 went down in the record books as the warmest March in Fort Wayne’s history. The average monthly temperature of 52.6 degrees exceeded the previous record by 4.5 degrees and was 14.2 degrees above average. Fort Wayne experienced a daily record high temperature for nine straight days from March 14th to March 22nd, which was also a record. This beat our streak of seven straight days of record highs back in July of 1936.

More monthly records were tied or broken. This includes the number of 70 degree or higher days, the number of consecutive 70 degree or higher days, and the number of 80 degree or higher days. These numbers all tied or exceeded numbers set back in 1910.

Additional records that were broken and a full recap of the event can be found here on the National Weather Service Northern Indiana’s website.

Meteorologist Megan Dodson with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office says the event was the result of a moderate La Niña, which is a characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific. This tends to create warm and dry conditions in the springtime, as a result of high pressure ridges settling over our section of the country. This pattern continued even after the heatwave was over.

All of this heat caused a very early growing season. Trees and flowers were in full bloom across the area. This led to big impacts down the line. The dry and warm pattern proved to be disastrous for agriculture. Dodson says these were the impacts of the heatwave:

*Catastrophic economic losses were reported in the agricultural sector. Record warmth in March led to an earlier-than-normal start to the growing season for most area farmers. The combination of early planting followed by much below normal rainfall in April-June and record-breaking heat devastated local crops. *Purdue Extension corn specialists reported that crop conditions were the worst since the 1988 drought. Rainfall toward the end of the growing season led to some improvement in soybean crops, but yield estimates were below normal. *Widespread burn bans during late spring and summer for northern Indiana counties. Any wildfires that did start spread rapidly due to very dry fuels. *Record low levels on area streams, rivers, and lakes. This caused exposure of submerged features which was a threat to recreational users. Many area drainage canals became dry and boat lifts on many area lakes were inoperable for much of the summer. *Shallow water levels led to warmer than normal streamwater temperatures and caused increased concern for unfavorable aquatic habitat. The Tippecanoe watershed was especially hard hit. *Also, the appearance of blue/green algae, which is hazardous to humans and animals if ingested, was reported.

Ultimately, the March 2012 heatwave set the stage for the hot, dry, and stormy summer that followed. If 1910 and 2012 top the March temperature charts in the record books, we’ll have to see if it happens again in 90 years.

You can always get the latest forecast information by visiting the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team’s WANE 15 Forecast page.