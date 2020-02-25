The forecast track of snow shifts south into our area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our incoming snow system has shifted its track dramatically over the last couple of days. Several models on Sunday morning had the main swath of snow over Wisconsin, by Sunday evening there was just a slight shift to the south and our forecast was only calling for a dusting or light accumulations.

It is Monday where were started to see the potential for accumulating snow increase here in Northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, and by Monday evening you can see most of the area included in the main band of snow.

The main area of snow has shifted further south since Sunday

The southerly track continued into Tuesday morning, where potential impacts are high enough for a winter storm watch to be issued across the area, now there are Winter Weather Advisories in effect for a bulk of the area, through Wednesday.

So far this main band of heavy snow has shifted nearly 200 miles in roughly 48 hours, it is because of this that we don’t give snowfall totals until we have confidence in accumulating snow.

Even where things sit now there could be changes based on temperatures and what the final track ends up being. Nicholas will have more on that coming up.

You can find the latest information on the coming snow here.