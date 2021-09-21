The fall equinox Wednesday marks the beginning of a season with many changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The autumn equinox is set to arrive on Wednesday afternoon at 3:21 PM! This is when we officially say goodbye to summer and hello to fall!

The fall equinox, like the spring equinox, is when the sun’s rays are aligned directly over the equator. This means the length of day and night is nearly equal across the world. We see around 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of nighttime. We now begin to lose daylight through the season, due to the tilt of the earth as it rotates around the sun.

Fall is definitely a season of transition, as the daylight shortens, we turn colder, and then it will not be long until winter arrives on December 21st.

There is a lot to look forward to throughout the fall season. I really look forward to wearing jackets, enjoying the fall colors, bonfires, the fall festivals around the area, and all of the football games throughout the season.

Speaking of fall colors, we generally look for the peak of fall colors to occur in mid-October here in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The peak is determined by latitude and elevation. This means the higher up and farther north locations see the average peak of fall colors sooner.

An event here in Fort Wayne is set to welcome the new season. The Autumn Equinox Night Hike is scheduled for 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Fox Island County Park Wednesday evening. The cost is $2 to attend. Expect cool temperatures in the 50s throughout the duration of the event, with widespread rainfall in the forecast. Definitely have the rain gear handy if you are planning to attend and keep an eye on the latest updates to make sure this event is still going on as scheduled.

For all the latest updates to the forecast as we head throughout the fall season, stay tuned to the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team. We hope you enjoy the season ahead!