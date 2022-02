FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- A major winter storm packing a one-two punch of precipitation is bearing down on northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, placing the entire region under a Winter Storm Warning.

Snow is falling in the Fort Wayne area but areas to the south of Fort Wayne will still be dealing with a rain snow mix until the middle of the afternoon. Snow fall totals are not going to be diminished with the late rain to snow changeover as there is still abundant moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Snow will continue through late tonight. After a short break, the snow will begin again after 5 am Thursday morning across the entire area.