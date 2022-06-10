FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The highest heat of the year, so far, is on the way. While humidity levels reach tropical levels starting on Monday, the most intense days of heat and humidity will be on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Humidity is on the increase in the upcoming days.

High temps are expected in the mid-90s on both Tuesday and Wednesday and, when the intense humidity levels are factored in, it will like between 100° and 105° each of those afternoons.



Stay safe in the high heat and avoid long amounts of time outdoors, if you can.

Be prepared to avoid strenuous outdoor work and other activities on those days. If you have to be outside for long stretches, be sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.



For the latest updates from the Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Center, and to view our WANE Video Forecast, click over to our WANE Weather Page.