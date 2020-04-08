Supermoon shines over Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

(CBS) The largest supermoon of 2020 shone down over the deserted streets of Paris on Tuesday with the city in virtual lockdown to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The moon could be seen through the twin belltowers of Notre Dame Cathedral, ravaged by fire a year ago and with reconstruction work halted by the coronavirus restrictions, in the middle of Holy Week for Christians.

Only a handful of curious observers took photos of the phenomenon from city’s riverbanks since only essential journeys are permitted under the rules and those who flout them face heavy fines.

If the moon is within 10% of its closest distance to the earth at the moment of full moon, it is considered to be a supermoon, according the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London.