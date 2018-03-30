Sunshine and less humidity today

It will be noticeably less humid with sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures today. Most importantly it will give us a chance to dry out. The drier forecast will continue with much cooler temps overnight as lows will be in the middle 50s.

Sunshine and warmer temps return Friday and will remain less humid with another cool night into Saturday morning.

The outlook for Saturday has changed as the showers have been shifted back to Sunday. Showers and some storms will still be possible Sunday and linger into Monday.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny and cooler with less humidity.

High: 79°

Winds: NE around 1-5 mph

Tonight: Clear and cooler.

Low: 55°

Winds: E around 1-5 mph

Friday: Sunny and warmer.

High:81°

Winds: E 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph

Friday Night: Partly cloudy

Low: 57°

Winds: E 10-15 mph