Summertime heat reminds people to check the backseat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summer temperatures are forecast to reach their highest values of year to date over the coming days. The elevated temperatures will be a treat for many in the Fort Wayne area who have been waiting for it, but it could quickly became dangerous for some.

Hot air and many hours of sunshine will result in vehicle temperatures reaching the triple digits in just a matter of minutes. The conditions inside a car could become lethal for pets or children who are unable to escape the intense heat.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says that cracking your car windows will not impact the temperatures and that life threatening conditions will remain in the vehicle.

WANE 15 conducted an experiment today to see how long it would take for one our reporter vehicles to reach dangerous temperature levels. The vehicle that was used was cooled to 75° prior to the start of the experiment. After just five minutes temperature had jumped to the low to mid 80s. Temperatures were in the triple digits by the half hour mark. Check out the time lapse above to see how warm the temperatures got. Air temperatures were in the mid to upper 80s during the duration of the experiment.