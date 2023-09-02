FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – August has come to a close, which marks the end of Meteorological Summer. This means Meteorological Fall is now underway. Meteorologists divide the seasons into three month blocks for record-keeping purposes.

Meteorological Fall is now underway!

Meteorological Summer Recap (June/July/August)

Summer 2023 will go down as a cooler and notably drier season than average.

Starting with temperatures, our highest temperature was 92 degrees that happened twice, once in June and once in July. Our lowest temperature was 46 degrees that occurred in early June. We ended up slightly below average in terms of our average temperature across all three months.

It was a cooler than average summer in Fort Wayne.

We also ended up slightly below our average number of 90 degree days. We typically experience 13 of them and we saw 10 in 2023 in Fort Wayne.

We saw less than our average number of 90 degree days this summer in Fort Wayne.

What was more notable was the lack of rainfall this summer. We saw 9.15 inches of precipitation this summer in Fort Wayne, which is 3.18 inches below our average. June ended up being the 11th driest in Fort Wayne’s history, but the 22nd rainiest July helped eliminate the drought conditions that were in place locally. However, August was the 48th driest and no measurable rain fell after August 17th, which has dried things out again substantially.

It was a notably drier than average summer in Fort Wayne.

Finally, we saw less than half of the possible summer sunshine in Fort Wayne in 2023. Sunnier moments were often obscured by Canadian wildfire smoke that resulted in some days with really poor air quality.

We saw less than half of the possible summer sunshine in Fort Wayne.

Meteorological Fall Preview (September/October/November)

Autumn in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio is a beautiful time of the year. We cool down, leaves change, and in some years, snow falls.

What can we expect this year? We often look for clues from the Climate Prediction Center’s outlooks. There is a chance for above average temperatures over the course of the three months of Meteorological Fall for our northwest Ohio communities, while Indiana remains in equal chances for above or below average temperatures. For precipitation, chances are good we’ll end up around our average total across the three months.

CPC: Our Ohio counties have above average temperature probabilities for Meteorological Fall.

CPC: Equal chances for above or below average precipitation in Meteorological Fall.

We will be tracking the weather all throughout the fall! Whether you like it hot or cold, Indiana autumns tend to bring a good variety of temperatures! Visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page to track the latest weather conditions.