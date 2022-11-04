FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A strengthening area of low pressure to the west of our area will bring us high winds to begin the weekend. A Wind Advisory is in place from 8 AM to 8 PM Saturday.

A frontal zone where a warm and cold airmass interact will be the mechanism to strengthen the low pressure system. As the system moves north, winds will grow stronger in our area tonight into Saturday.

Look for gusts up to 40 mph early Saturday morning. Winds will continue to pick up as the morning goes on and by the afternoon, we could see some wind gusts as high as 55 mph.

The good news is winds will gradually diminish throughout the evening and will be much lighter then Saturday night.

With winds this strong, power outages are possible and we could see some tree damage or structural damage. Make sure you take steps to secure loose objects outdoors before the strongest winds arrive. You may also want to take it easy if you’re driving anywhere on Saturday.

