TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A distribution center in Tipp City was damaged after severe weather hit Wednesday.

The Meijer Distribution Center located at 4200 South County Road 25A was damaged by storms during the evening. Police said in a release that there were called to the area around 6:08 p.m. for a report of large debris and several blown transformers. When crews arrived, they saw heavy damage and collapse at the center.

The Tipp City police chief told our partners at Miami Valley Today that several storms, including what it believed to be a tornado, moved through the area of 25A to I-75 to North Third Street, causing extensive damage in its path.

Miami County EMA are working to clean up the damage at the Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City.

The total estimated loss to the building is not known at this time. Tipp City police said no one was injured at the building.

The Tipp City Police Department said that, in order to keep road clear for emergency vehicles, anyone who does not need to be out should stay off the roads. Police also said to avoid the north side of town.

Photo submitted by Carson Griffith

Meijer Distribution Center (Photo/Chris Smith)

Meijer Distribution Center (Photo/Chris Smith)

Watch drone footage of the damage below (credit: Mark Thompson):

Watch the raw video of the damage at the Meijer Distribution Facility in Tipp City.

WDTN will update this breaking news story as we learn more information.