Storms bring damaging winds, possible tornadoes to Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain, high winds and possible tornadoes to parts of Michigan, damaging buildings and leaving tens of thousands without power.

No injuries were reported in the storms Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says a possible tornado was reported in the western Michigan city of Grand Rapids and emergency management officials in surrounding Kent County say several possible brief tornadoes were spotted on radar.

Firefighters evacuated a Grand Rapids apartment building after winds tore off the roof and damaged other nearby buildings. Damage was reported in Lowell and Ada.

DTE Energy says about 74,000 of its customers were affected, with about 33,000 without power around midday Thursday. Consumers Energy says more than 57,000 of its customers were affected, with about 25,000 without power around midday Thursday.

