Storm tips semi, damages barn, home in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Storm storms that pushed through Paulding County, Ohio, Wednesday night damaged properties and toppled a semi, the county’s EMA director said.

EMA Director Edward Bohn sent pictures to WANE 15 that showed damage to a livestock barn and a home in the northwest portion of Paulding County, in the area of Road 143 and U.S. 24. A semi also overturned along westbound U.S. 24 in the same area.

The storm happened around 6:30 p.m., Bohn said.

A home in Paulding County was damaged during a weather event July 7, 2021. (Paulding County EMA)

A semi was toppled in Paulding County during a weather event July 7, 2021. (Paulding County EMA)

A livestock barn in Paulding County was damaged during a weather event July 7, 2021. (Paulding County EMA)

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

WANE 15 has reached out to the National Weather Service for more information about the weather event.