Storm tips semi, damages barn, home in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Storm storms that pushed through Paulding County, Ohio, Wednesday night damaged properties and toppled a semi, the county’s EMA director said.
EMA Director Edward Bohn sent pictures to WANE 15 that showed damage to a livestock barn and a home in the northwest portion of Paulding County, in the area of Road 143 and U.S. 24. A semi also overturned along westbound U.S. 24 in the same area.
The storm happened around 6:30 p.m., Bohn said.
There have been no reports of injuries at this time.
WANE 15 has reached out to the National Weather Service for more information about the weather event.