FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As a storm swept across northeast Indiana on Monday, some homes and businesses were damaged.

Maxim Medical Services in Churubusco had part of its roof torn off in the storm. WANE 15’s Ethan Dahlen is at the facility to learn more.

Two large panels of the roof have been removed at Maxim Medical Services. Parts of the roof landed on power lines that have been mangled, WANE 15's Ethan Dahlen reports.

A home in north Fort Wayne had damage to its roof, trees and more debris spread across the property.

A north Fort Wayne home was damaged in the storm. (Craig Vanderwall)

Jeff Daniels, who owns a home in a neighborhood off Illinois Road, told WANE 15 high winds took out part of his backyard fence. His neighbors had some damage in their yards as well.