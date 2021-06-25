Storm cell spawns multiple tornadoes across north central Indiana

INDIANA — Multiple counties across north-central Indiana saw tornado warnings Friday evening after a storm cell moved through, spawning multiple confirmed tornadoes.

The storm cell began in Southern Carroll County around 8:30 p.m. Friday. A severe thunderstorm caple of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Delphi, or 14 miles east of Lafayette.

That thunderstorm spawned its first confirmed tornado four minutes later in the same area. It moved to the southeast area of Delphi where the thunderstorm once again spawned a confirmed tornado 12 miles southwest of Walton, or 15 miles south of Logansport.

The storm cell continued towards Walton where it spawned the third confirmed tornado of the event.

Multiple viewers were able to capture photos and videos from the event. And there was confirmed damage in Carroll County.

Southeast Carroll County (Photo//Adam Cochran)

Funnel cloud in Carroll County (Photo//Jensyn Reef)

2.5 miles south of Carroll school. (Photo//DJ Lane)

Just west of Rossville (Photo//Joe Brunton)

The E911 Director sent out a mesage asking Carroll County residents are asked to stay home so that First Responders can survey damaged areas.

If your home or property was affected, you should call Dispatch at 765-564-2413 option 1 and the information will be given to the EMA Director.