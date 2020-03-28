Storms bring hail to parts of Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stormy Saturday is on tap, with multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Storms that move through this morning will have the potential to bring heavy rain and may pose a flash flooding threat.

For some it brought hail.

Lisa Allen sent us these picture from southern Wabash County. She said hail of 3/4″-1″ in size occurred around 7:50 a.m.

(Photo courtesy of Lisa Allen)

Benjamin Ickes sent us this picture from Warren: