FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we embark on a stretch of cold arctic air impacting the area, it is important to be safe and know about hypothermia and frostbite.

Here are some tips to help keep you safe during times of bitter cold. It is important to limit your time outdoors as much as you can. If you do have to go outside, dress in multiple layers and cover up your extremities. To prevent frozen pipes, you also want to drip your faucets at home. It is also a good idea to check up on your neighbors, especially if they are elderly.

Hypothermia and frostbite can both occur during cold stretches. Hypothermia is when your overall internal body temperature reaches dangerously low levels. This is different from frostbite, which is when your skin and the body tissue below it freezes. This happens in your extremities first when the air is bitterly cold.

Below are the signs of hypothermia. If you feel confusion, are shivering excessively, have difficulty speaking, feel sleepy, or have stiff muscles in the cold, you may be dealing with hypothermia. If you notice a combination of these symptoms, get to a warm place to raise your internal body temperature as quickly as you can.

Hypothermia is actually most common in temperatures between 30 and 50 degrees. In order to prevent hypothermia, stay covered, dress in multiple layers, and most importantly, stay dry. Exposure to moisture and the cold can be very dangerous.

Frostbite can occur quickly if the air is cold enough. Below is a wind chill chart courtesy of the National Weather Service. It shows how quickly frostbite can occur at certain temperatures. The lower the wind chill, the quicker frostbite can happen. You simply find the current temperature along the top horizontal row and your wind speed on the left vertical column. Then you follow the two down to find the current wind chill and frostbite time. For example, if the temperature is -10° and the wind speed is 10 mph, the wind chill is -28° and frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes.

To view how cold it will feel outside during our upcoming stretch of arctic cold, visit our WANE 15 Weather Page. Stay warm and be safe!