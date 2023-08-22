FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) wants everyone to keep cool – and safe – as temperatures soar into the 90s with heat indexes reaching triple digits later in the week.

Incorporate simple practices, such as those below, to help save energy and potentially save on your monthly bill, especially during the week’s extreme heat.

Use ceiling fans to circulate air throughout the house. Ensure that your ceiling fan is set to run counterclockwise during the summer to help push cooler air down.

Move furnishing away from floor or return air vents. Blocking these vents will impede air flow from cooling down a room the way it should. Make sure all vents are fully exposed before turning your unit on.

Close curtains and shades on west and south-facing windows to block sunlight and heat during the day. Utilizing light-colored shades and window coverings are the best options.

Avoid heat-producing appliances during the hottest part of the day. Avoid using your oven, dryer or dish washer until later in the evening, if possible.

Be mindful of when peak energy usage is. During the 4 – 6 p.m. timeframe, many will be commuting home from school and work, ready to knock out household chores and get dinner on the table. Delay completing household chores until later in the evening and keep your thermostat at 78 degrees to have conserve energy during this time.

I&M strives to be there for our customers, so we understand that financial hardships happen and sometimes you need a little help paying your bill. Through assistance programs in Indiana and Michigan, along with payment arrangements, we can help you keep your bill manageable. We also work with several organizations that can help to find local and federal assistance. Call 211 or visit 211.org for more information about utility, housing, healthcare and other types of assistance available.

Looking for even more ways to save? With Power Rewards, you can earn bill credits when you shift your energy use away from peak times. With no cost to join, choose the program that best reflects you and your home; then decide how much and how long to participate in each peak event.

For additional energy-saving tips, download the Summer Energy-savings Tips flyer or head to ElectricIdeas.com/Home or ElectricIdeas.com/Work to find products, rebates and discounts to help you save even more.